QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Purchases 46 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $335.92. The stock had a trading volume of 139,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,463. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.14 and its 200-day moving average is $327.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $318.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

