QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Invests $21.10 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,101,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG traded up $57.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,002.20. 19,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,100. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,898.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,290.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $45.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,942.73.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

