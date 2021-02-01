QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Has $25.02 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 1.6% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $25,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 283.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 86,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 64,082 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 92,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.41. 60,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,647. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.90.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

