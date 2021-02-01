QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Buys 4,290 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 103.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.86. 333,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,382,947. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

