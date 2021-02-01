QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Buys 32,849 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 525,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 32,849 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $16,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 28.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 52,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.09. 204,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,980,674. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.45.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 123.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

