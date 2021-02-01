QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Acquires 105 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 36.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded up $12.11 on Monday, hitting $362.86. 48,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $375.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.38.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total transaction of $1,284,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,658,614.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 133,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,656 shares of company stock worth $48,680,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

