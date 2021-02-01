QANplatform Price Hits $0.0346 (QARK)

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. QANplatform has a total market capitalization of $659,060.76 and $974.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QANplatform token can now be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QANplatform has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00049194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00153746 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00069154 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00266670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00067413 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00039193 BTC.

About QANplatform

QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 tokens. The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com . The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform

QANplatform Token Trading

QANplatform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QANplatform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QANplatform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

