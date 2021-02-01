Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. Lowered by Capital One Financial (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Shares of WLL opened at $20.34 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

