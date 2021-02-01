Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Griffon in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

NYSE GFF opened at $22.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. Griffon has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other news, Director Henry A. Alpert purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,829.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Griffon by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,333,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 362,009 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Griffon by 20.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,533,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,958,000 after acquiring an additional 259,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Griffon by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,588,000 after acquiring an additional 31,768 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,583,000 after acquiring an additional 385,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the third quarter worth about $8,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

