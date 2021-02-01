Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Raised by Analyst

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FMBI. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,426,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,841,000 after acquiring an additional 998,388 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,110,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,755,000 after buying an additional 216,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 380,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 124,660 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 34,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan purchased 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at $147,213.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

