Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for MarineMax, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MarineMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HZO. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $41.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $925.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MarineMax by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in MarineMax by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in MarineMax by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MarineMax by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $156,759.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,597.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,232. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.