Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) Decreased by Analyst (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) alerts:

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion.

TSE:SAP opened at C$33.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.57. Saputo Inc. has a twelve month low of C$29.31 and a twelve month high of C$41.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.89%.

About Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.