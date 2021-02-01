Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Lifted by Analyst

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Materials in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXP. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Shares of EXP opened at $110.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.35. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $116.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director F William Barnett sold 20,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $1,976,659.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,992,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,371.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,978 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

