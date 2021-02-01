Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for NBT Bancorp Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,118.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 312.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

