Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Lifted by Analyst

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 60,737 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 34,622 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 97.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

