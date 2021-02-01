Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Issued By B. Riley

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

PLUG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

PLUG opened at $63.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.42 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

In other Plug Power news, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $1,903,325.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,933.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $44,256,435.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,248,558.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,063,892 shares of company stock valued at $100,900,293 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Plug Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Plug Power by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

