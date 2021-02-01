Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for McDonald’s in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MCD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.76.

Shares of MCD opened at $207.84 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.25 and a 200 day moving average of $213.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,716,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $996,359,000 after acquiring an additional 80,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after acquiring an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $304,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

