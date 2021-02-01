Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Issued By Wedbush

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Shares of EWBC opened at $59.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.09. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 138.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 40.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 296.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $142,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

