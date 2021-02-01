Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $11.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $466.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.39. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.97 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 451.50% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $186,361.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,284,258 shares in the company, valued at $43,785,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,116.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,517.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,290 shares of company stock valued at $279,611. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $136,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.