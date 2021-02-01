PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Raised to “Buy” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Truist upgraded PulteGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. 140166 upgraded PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.20.

NYSE PHM opened at $43.50 on Friday. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 24.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

