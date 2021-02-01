Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $1.41 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 166.00% and a negative return on equity of 147.81%. The business had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 42.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 231,478 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmatrix (PULM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.