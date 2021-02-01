PTON (PTON) Market Cap Tops $198,390.66

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. PTON has a market cap of $198,390.66 and approximately $25.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PTON has traded 53% lower against the dollar. One PTON coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PTON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00065563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.55 or 0.00858424 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00052025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.90 or 0.04372682 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00033147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019524 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

PTON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.