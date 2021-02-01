Prudent Investors Network Sells 683 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Prudent Investors Network trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 0.2% of Prudent Investors Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Prudent Investors Network’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 243,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 136,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 5,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $119.11 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.54 and its 200-day moving average is $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

