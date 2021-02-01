Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) & WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Critical Analysis

WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) and Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Provident Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial Services 19.45% 5.64% 0.76%

61.5% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Provident Financial Services pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Provident Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 3.44 $230,000.00 N/A N/A Provident Financial Services $435.26 million 3.34 $112.63 million $1.74 10.64

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WCF Bancorp and Provident Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial Services 0 2 3 0 2.60

Provident Financial Services has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.01%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial Services has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats WCF Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. The company also invests in investment securities. WCF Bancorp, Inc. conducts its operations from two offices located in Webster City, Iowa and Independence, Iowa. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, marine loans, personal loans, and auto and recreational vehicle loans. The company also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, it provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust and estate administration, financial planning, tax compliance and planning, and private banking. Further, the company sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 83 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

