Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 177,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PVBC opened at $11.53 on Monday. Provident Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $223.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Provident Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 97.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Provident Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Provident Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PVBC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

