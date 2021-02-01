Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Proofpoint by 701.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 529,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after purchasing an additional 463,377 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Proofpoint by 37.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,764,000 after buying an additional 315,951 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Proofpoint by 45.9% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 894,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,401,000 after buying an additional 281,221 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Proofpoint by 35.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,576,000 after buying an additional 272,275 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 43.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 631,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,668,000 after purchasing an additional 190,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Truist boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

PFPT stock opened at $129.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $140.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

