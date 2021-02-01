Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,503,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,834 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Prologis by 9.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,577,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,084,000 after acquiring an additional 718,859 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,400,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000,000 after acquiring an additional 250,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,085,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,709,000 after acquiring an additional 192,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $103.20 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.66.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

