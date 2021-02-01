Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Receives $29.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $26.12 on Friday. Profound Medical has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $527.86 million, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at $12,260,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 48.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 53,937 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 779,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,818 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at $811,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

