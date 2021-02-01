PRIZM Market Capitalization Tops $13.37 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a market cap of $13.37 million and $911,810.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001170 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001793 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded up 131.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00116610 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,585,234,083 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

