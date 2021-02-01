Private Ocean LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,262 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter.

GWX stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.20. 2,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,826. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

