Private Ocean LLC Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4,285.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $886,893,000 after acquiring an additional 36,624 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,946,000 after buying an additional 51,794 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,237,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $367,960,000 after purchasing an additional 85,660 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,101,000 after purchasing an additional 128,702 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $280.50. 3,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,390. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 147.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.11.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.67.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

