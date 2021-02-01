Private Ocean LLC Invests $88,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.74. 2,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,574. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $226.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 113.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 2,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $326,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 46,784 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.89, for a total value of $6,076,773.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,904.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,204 shares of company stock valued at $24,998,515 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

