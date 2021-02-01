Private Ocean LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.28. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,268. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.17. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $59.23.

