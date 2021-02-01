Private Ocean LLC Buys 861 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.33. 7,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,358. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $91.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

