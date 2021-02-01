Private Ocean LLC Buys 1,146 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 3,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 50,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 76,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $84.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average is $82.18. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

