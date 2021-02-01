Private Ocean LLC Acquires 304 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 116,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL traded down $2.45 on Monday, reaching $112.92. 5,358,656 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day moving average is $107.97. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

