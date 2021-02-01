Private Capital Group LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS opened at $60.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.91.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.