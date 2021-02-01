Private Capital Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWX. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 395.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 246.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

GWX stock opened at $35.20 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $36.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.90.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

