Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,090,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,740. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,254 shares of company stock worth $1,081,958 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,327,000 after acquiring an additional 228,753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after purchasing an additional 514,528 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,287,000 after purchasing an additional 328,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

