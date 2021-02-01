Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on PBH. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

PBH stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

