Premier (PINC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Premier to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

