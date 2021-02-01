Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) PT Raised to $30.00

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFC. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $25.50 price objective (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.47. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $31.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $82,053.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $329,011.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 57,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

