Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will report $72.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.50 million to $75.00 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $59.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $284.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.50 million to $294.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $286.43 million, with estimates ranging from $277.30 million to $295.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

NASDAQ PFC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,849. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $31.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,011.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 39,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 106.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 57,238 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

