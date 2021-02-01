PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Price Target Increased to $9.50 by Analysts at Roth Capital

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PowerFleet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PowerFleet stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.19. 6,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $223.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PowerFleet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 850,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.