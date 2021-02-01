Populous (PPT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.13 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Populous has traded up 75.8% against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $84.54 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00004736 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00068624 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.39 or 0.00884102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00052026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00038057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,469.16 or 0.04382394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020146 BTC.

About Populous

Populous is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

