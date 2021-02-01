Populous Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.24 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Populous has a market capitalization of $77.97 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Populous has traded up 61.2% against the US dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00004357 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.71 or 0.00883037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00050931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.01 or 0.04389709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00019795 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00030158 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

PPT is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

