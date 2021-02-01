PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 177.5% from the December 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other PolarityTE news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of PolarityTE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $34,140.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,884,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in PolarityTE by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.55.

Shares of PTE opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.49.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 169.92% and a negative net margin of 674.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PolarityTE will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

