Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to announce sales of $28.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.83 million and the lowest is $27.68 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $22.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $108.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.56 million to $108.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $122.58 million, with estimates ranging from $111.94 million to $140.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.80). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,389.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 555.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 208,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,466. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

