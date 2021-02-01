Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the December 31st total of 831,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 20,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,077,589 shares in the company, valued at $39,552,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 716.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 111.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

PSTI opened at $6.99 on Monday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSTI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

