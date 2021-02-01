Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.02–0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $104-105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.83 million.Pluralsight also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -0.13–0.12 EPS.

Shares of PS opened at $20.80 on Monday. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.26 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Pluralsight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.14.

In other Pluralsight news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 270,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $378,408.63. Insiders sold 45,019 shares of company stock worth $901,344 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

